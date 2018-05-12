ServiceSource (SREV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) will report sales of $59.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServiceSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.50 million. ServiceSource reported sales of $58.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceSource will report full-year sales of $247.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.59 million to $247.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $262.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $261.48 million to $262.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceSource.

Get ServiceSource alerts:

ServiceSource (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. ServiceSource had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SREV. BidaskClub lowered shares of ServiceSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ServiceSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ServiceSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ServiceSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

ServiceSource traded up $0.03, hitting $3.91, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 795,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,102. ServiceSource has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $349.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource during the first quarter worth about $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceSource (SREV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.