Select Income REIT (SIR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Select Income REIT is a real estate company formed to primarily own and invest in net leased, single tenant properties. It has properties in Oahu, Hawaii and the mainland United States. Select Income REIT is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Select Income REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Select Income REIT from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Select Income REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Select Income REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price target on Select Income REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Income REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of SIR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. 202,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,684. Select Income REIT has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Select Income REIT will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIR. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Select Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 61.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of December 31, 2017, we owned 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states. As of December 31, 2017, our subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, owned 266 of our buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 28.5 million rentable square feet, including 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 16.8 million rentable square feet which are primarily leasable industrial and commercial lands located in Hawaii.

