Scynexis (SCYX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCYX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scynexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scynexis in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Scynexis in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.45.

SCYX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 168,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,250. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Scynexis has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $59.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Scynexis had a negative net margin of 9,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. research analysts anticipate that Scynexis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 100,000 shares of Scynexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 141,500 shares of company stock worth $237,155. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scynexis stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Scynexis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

