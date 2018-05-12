Schlumberger (SLB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.405730242307 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $323,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.