SandRidge Mississippian (SDR) Stock Price Down 0%

SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE:SDR)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 36 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 241,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SandRidge Mississippian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th.

About SandRidge Mississippian

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas.

