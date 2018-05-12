Sabesp (SBS) Shares Down 4.3%

Sabesp (NYSE:SBS)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.59. 146,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,479,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase lowered Sabesp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabesp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabesp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. equities research analysts expect that Sabesp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Sabesp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sabesp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sabesp by 5,762.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabesp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabesp by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Sabesp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 45,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

