Ross Stores (ROST) Research Coverage Started at OTR Global

OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a positive rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.95.

ROST traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.94. 1,775,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,569. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $1,173,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon D. Garrett sold 26,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $2,003,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,652 shares of company stock valued at $19,829,016 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

