Reviewing United Rentals (URI) & Aircastle (AYR)

United Rentals (NYSE: URI) and Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get United Rentals alerts:

Aircastle pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. United Rentals does not pay a dividend. Aircastle pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aircastle has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

90.4% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Aircastle shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of United Rentals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Aircastle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for United Rentals and Aircastle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 2 5 6 0 2.31 Aircastle 0 9 1 0 2.10

United Rentals presently has a consensus target price of $186.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Aircastle has a consensus target price of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. Given United Rentals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe United Rentals is more favorable than Aircastle.

Risk & Volatility

United Rentals has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aircastle has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Rentals and Aircastle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $6.64 billion 2.10 $1.35 billion $10.59 15.76 Aircastle $796.62 million 2.20 $147.87 million $1.87 11.97

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Aircastle. Aircastle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Rentals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Rentals and Aircastle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 20.23% 39.19% 7.13% Aircastle 20.50% 9.05% 2.42%

Summary

United Rentals beats Aircastle on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. This segment serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners. The Trench, Power, and Pump segment is involved in the rental of specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment, such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and HVAC equipment consisting of portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; and pumps primarily used by energy and petrochemical customers. It serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, municipalities, and industrial companies. The company also sells new equipment, such as aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; contractor supplies, including construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that are owned by the company's customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. It sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 1, 2018, the company operated 997 rental locations in the United States and Canada. United Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.