REV Group (REVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

REVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on REV Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price objective on REV Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on REV Group to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut REV Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of REV Group traded down $0.29, hitting $17.41, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 301,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,258. REV Group has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.83.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 63.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,208.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Aip LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,678,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,394,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,347,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 625,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

