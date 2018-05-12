Regional Management (RM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Get Regional Management alerts:

RM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of Regional Management traded down $0.30, hitting $35.19, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 61,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,484. The company has a quick ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 48.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $415.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.18. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.09%. equities analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,654 shares in the company, valued at $935,880.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.