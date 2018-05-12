RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Given a $36.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma traded up $0.21, hitting $6.27, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 130,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,013. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.69. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 726.64% and a negative return on equity of 114.27%. research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, and in-licensed/acquired drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company commercializes three gastrointestinal products in the United States, such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and acute enterocolitis and duodenal ulcers; EnteraGam, a prescription medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools; and Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg, a prescription proton pump inhibitor drug product indicated for adults for the treatment of GERD, risk reduction of NSAID-associated gastric ulcer, Helicobacter pylori eradication to reduce the risk of duodenal ulcer recurrence, and for pathological hypersecretory conditions.

