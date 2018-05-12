Red Hat Software’s (RHT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $170.00 price objective on the open-source software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RHT. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Hat Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of Red Hat Software traded up $0.99, reaching $172.47, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 1,235,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,703. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Red Hat Software has a twelve month low of $170.94 and a twelve month high of $172.66.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts expect that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 39,751 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $6,331,936.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,721,712.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arun Oberoi sold 15,000 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $2,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,435,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,167,724. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Red Hat Software by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,552,072 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,147,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,821 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Red Hat Software by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $257,566,000 after acquiring an additional 260,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Hat Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,314 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $230,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Red Hat Software by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,177 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $149,187,000 after acquiring an additional 601,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Red Hat Software by 393.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $183,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat Software

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

