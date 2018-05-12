RCI Hospitality (RICK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $31.63. 91,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,608. The company has a market cap of $285.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.42. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RICK. ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.