RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of RAIT Financial Trust traded down $0.02, reaching $0.15, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,358,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,597. RAIT Financial Trust has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

In other RAIT Financial Trust news, major shareholder Charles L. Frischer acquired 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,068.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles L. Frischer acquired 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,983 shares of company stock worth $217,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on shares of RAIT Financial Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

