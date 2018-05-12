Quarterhill (QTRH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million.

Quarterhill traded down $0.05, reaching $1.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 108,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,430. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $184.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Quarterhill during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Quarterhill during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Quarterhill by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,563,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quarterhill by 76.8% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Quarterhill by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 930,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quarterhill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quarterhill to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.