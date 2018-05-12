Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Gap Up to $54.26

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.07, but opened at $54.26. Qualcomm shares last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 895179 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Macquarie raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Qualcomm had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Qualcomm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Qualcomm will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Qualcomm news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,616 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.1% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Qualcomm

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.