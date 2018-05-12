Qiwi (QIWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 69,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.71. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $18.56.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The credit services provider reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $10.35. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.43 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

