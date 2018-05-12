Preferred Apartment (APTS) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Preferred Apartment earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.1343925603305 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of APTS stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 359,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,961. The stock has a market cap of $573.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.96 million. Preferred Apartment had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Apartment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Preferred Apartment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 target price on Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Preferred Apartment Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

