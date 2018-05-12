Potbelly Sandwich Works (PBPB) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Potbelly Sandwich Works (NASDAQ:PBPB) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly Sandwich Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly Sandwich Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Potbelly Sandwich Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

PBPB stock remained flat at $$12.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,316. Potbelly Sandwich Works has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $328.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Potbelly Sandwich Works (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Potbelly Sandwich Works had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Potbelly Sandwich Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Sandwich Works will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Ewing sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $121,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,088 shares in the company, valued at $172,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly Sandwich Works during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Sandwich Works Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

