Platform Specialty Products (PAH) vs. Flotek Industries (FTK) Head to Head Survey

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE: PAH) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Platform Specialty Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Platform Specialty Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Flotek Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Platform Specialty Products and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platform Specialty Products -6.05% 8.25% 2.34% Flotek Industries -8.64% -0.21% -0.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Platform Specialty Products and Flotek Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platform Specialty Products $3.78 billion 0.83 -$296.20 million $0.76 14.34 Flotek Industries $317.10 million 0.64 -$27.39 million ($0.07) -50.71

Flotek Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Platform Specialty Products. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Platform Specialty Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Platform Specialty Products and Flotek Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platform Specialty Products 0 2 3 0 2.60 Flotek Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Platform Specialty Products currently has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.11%. Given Platform Specialty Products’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Platform Specialty Products is more favorable than Flotek Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Platform Specialty Products has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Platform Specialty Products beats Flotek Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The Agricultural Solutions segment engages in the development, formulation, registration, marketing, and distribution of crop protection solutions, including BioSolutions products and seed treatments for various crops and applications. This segment also offers crop protection chemicals that control biotic stresses, such as fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides. It serves agricultural, animal health, electronics, graphics, plating, offshore oil and gas production, and drilling industries. The company was formerly known as Platform Acquisition Holdings Limited and changed its name to Platform Specialty Products Corporation in October 2013. Platform Specialty Products Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. It serves oil and natural gas, oilfield service, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

