Pivotal Research Lowers Dish Network (DISH) Price Target to $38.00

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price cut by Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dish Network from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dish Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dish Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dish Network from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Dish Network from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of Dish Network traded down $0.40, reaching $31.38, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,853. Dish Network has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Dish Network had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Dish Network’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Dish Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $27,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,190 shares of company stock worth $279,087 in the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Dish Network by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dish Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dish Network by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Dish Network by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dish Network by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

