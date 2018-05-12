Piper Jaffray Raises Infinera (INFN) Price Target to $12.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price hoisted by Piper Jaffray to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INFN. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Infinera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.90.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of Infinera traded up $0.81, reaching $10.16, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,277. Infinera has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David F. Welch sold 149,093 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $1,495,402.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Welch sold 60,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $544,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,803 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,998,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,892 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,642,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after acquiring an additional 675,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 391,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Infinera by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 709,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.