Piper Jaffray Boosts GoDaddy (GDDY) Price Target to $80.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective raised by Piper Jaffray to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. 1,413,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,457. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.31, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.55. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.54 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 13,203 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $796,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,616.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,700,305 shares of company stock valued at $812,019,423. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10,297.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

