Pfizer (PFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

PFE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. 20,496,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,136,038. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $209.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $4,764,555.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,349 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,340 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 195,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 578,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,593,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.