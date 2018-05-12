Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Peoples Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.1792754707138 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have commented on PEBO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Hovde Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PEBO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,709. The company has a market cap of $708.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%. equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $35,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

