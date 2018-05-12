PDL Biopharma (PDLI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.84. 167,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,246,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL Biopharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDL Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36.

PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter. PDL Biopharma had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 11.81%. equities research analysts expect that PDL Biopharma will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PDL Biopharma by 64.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PDL Biopharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PDL Biopharma by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PDL Biopharma by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 247,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in PDL Biopharma by 9.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 392,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About PDL Biopharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

