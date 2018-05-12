PayCoin (XPY) Hits Market Cap of $429,909.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One PayCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. During the last week, PayCoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. PayCoin has a market cap of $429,909.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin (XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,890,674 coins. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin . PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

