OptiNose (OPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 14th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OptiNose traded up $0.49, hitting $22.69, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 89,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,394. The company has a market capitalization of $834.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.13. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price target on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller purchased 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $93,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

