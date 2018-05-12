OptiNose (OPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 14th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OptiNose traded up $0.49, hitting $22.69, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 89,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,394. The company has a market capitalization of $834.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 16.13. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $23.75.
In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller purchased 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $93,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.