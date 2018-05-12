OPKO Health (OPK) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

“We are maintaining our OUTPERFORM investment rating on OPK shares and our price target remains $7. We arrive at our price target via a DCF methodology for its current commercial business plus the hGH-CTP program. We assign an additional $1 of value for the rest of OPKO’s product pipeline.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OPKO Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded OPKO Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on OPKO Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of OPKO Health traded up $0.17, reaching $4.52, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,698,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.59.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.44 million. equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Scott Fishel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,636,506.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,607,567 shares of company stock worth $5,045,165. 40.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $103,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

