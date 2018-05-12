OFS Capital’s (OFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

“• For 1Q18, OFS earned adjusted NII/share of $0.29, significantly below our $0.32/share estimate and the $0.34/share quarterly dividend.



• OFS has not earned its quarterly dividend on an adjusted NII basis since 1Q17. With four quarters of under-earning its dividend, we expect that shareholders are growing weary of the consistent under-earning of the dividend.



• We asked management on the call if they would consider stock repurchases and a lookback feature given where the stock is trading despite asset quality that isn’t too bad. We got the cliché, “we’re always looking at all options” type of response. We do not think OFS management seems to quite understand why they are below 80% of NAV despite credit quality that is OK.



• Last quarter, OFS realized material gains on both Malabar International and smarTours, LLC which induced the company to declare a $0.37/share special dividend in 1Q18. This special dividend was the primary reason for the Q/Q NAV/share decline.



• OFS’s Board approved to increase the leverage authorization the week prior to the earnings release. However, the company finished 3/31/18 with regulatory D/E of only 0.22x. Our biggest fear would be OFS again taking poor advice to issue equity with such low regulatory D/E when it is not needed.



• We are revising our 2018 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.31 from $1.35 and our 2019 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.43 from $1.45.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of OFS Capital traded up $0.18, reaching $11.16, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 42,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,016. The company has a market cap of $144.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.42. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 19.34.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Resource America Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 31.4% in the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.