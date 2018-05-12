Noble Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Entravision Communications (EVC)

Noble Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

EVC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 440,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,118. The firm has a market cap of $396.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 53.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. research analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,499 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

