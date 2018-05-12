Nike (NKE) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nike earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the footwear maker an impact score of 46.053969202347 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Nike from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Sunday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $68.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

Nike traded up $0.51, reaching $68.43, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

