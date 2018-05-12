New England Nuclear (LNTH) Shares Up 5%

New England Nuclear Co. (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.80. 13,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 391,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. ValuEngine cut New England Nuclear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded New England Nuclear from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New England Nuclear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded New England Nuclear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New England Nuclear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

New England Nuclear (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. New England Nuclear had a negative return on equity of 145.14% and a net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. New England Nuclear’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that New England Nuclear Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy G. Healey sold 3,696 shares of New England Nuclear stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $72,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,515.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 11,492 shares of New England Nuclear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $190,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,496 shares of company stock valued at $914,934 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of New England Nuclear by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New England Nuclear in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of New England Nuclear in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New England Nuclear in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New England Nuclear in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New England Nuclear

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

