Netko (NETKO) Tops One Day Volume of $387.00

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Netko has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Netko has a total market cap of $740,653.00 and approximately $387.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004287 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00761753 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00053698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00153596 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002103 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019563 BTC.

Netko is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 5,362,390 coins. Netko’s official website is netko.tech . Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netko can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netko using one of the exchanges listed above.

