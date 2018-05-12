Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

NKTR stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.44. 4,112,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,349. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $211,082.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $201,212.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,658.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 823,474 shares of company stock valued at $75,255,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

