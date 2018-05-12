NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 126,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,807. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $287.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.72.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 million. equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Young bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

