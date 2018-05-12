Nabors Industries (NBR) PT Raised to $9.50 at Citigroup

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NBR. Stephens initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase lowered Nabors Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,740,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,614. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $734.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.99 million. analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -14.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,830,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,080,000 after buying an additional 3,700,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,742,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,973,537 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $11,748,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8,354.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,436,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 1,454,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

