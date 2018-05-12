Morgan Stanley Raises Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Price Target to $35.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MYGN. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. BTIG Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics traded up $1.08, hitting $34.86, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $35.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 117,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.