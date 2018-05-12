Moody’s (MCO) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $174.13

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $174.13 and last traded at $173.44, with a volume of 372917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Moody’s to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Moody’s from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $7,222,191.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,801,527.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $1,019,108.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,254 shares of company stock worth $13,961,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bredin Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 80,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

