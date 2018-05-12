Monetha (MTH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $696,052.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Monetha token can now be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Kucoin and CoinExchange. Monetha has a market cap of $21.68 million and $696,052.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004370 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00760807 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00153022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002093 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,515,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

