Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCRI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 90.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort traded down $0.43, hitting $43.53, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 30,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.19. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $43.64.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.06%. sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

