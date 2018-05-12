MKM Partners Boosts Electronic Arts (EA) Price Target to $144.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners to $144.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vetr raised Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.71.

Shares of Electronic Arts traded down $0.95, hitting $132.81, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 4,364,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $132.13 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $1,241,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,388.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,879 shares of company stock worth $9,862,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,509 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,412,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

