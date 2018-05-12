Microsoft (MSFT) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $97.95

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.95 and last traded at $97.91, with a volume of 22343858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Vetr lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.32 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS set a $110.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $746.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,436 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 62,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,990 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

