Michael L. Falcone Purchases 500 Shares of Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (MMAC) Stock

Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) CEO Michael L. Falcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,907.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Municipal Mortgage & Equity traded down $0.20, hitting $28.40, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 19,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451. Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Municipal Mortgage & Equity (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Municipal Mortgage & Equity had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter.

Municipal Mortgage & Equity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $130,000.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMAC. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Municipal Mortgage & Equity by 107.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Municipal Mortgage & Equity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Municipal Mortgage & Equity Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

