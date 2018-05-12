MediWound (MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $910,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post $910,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $1.09 million. MediWound reported sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $3.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $4.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $14.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 234.12% and a negative net margin of 887.38%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on MediWound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of MediWound traded up $0.24, reaching $5.95, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 107,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,205. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -0.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MediWound by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $2,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 5,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 754,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 739,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

