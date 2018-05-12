Maximus (MMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $612.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus updated its FY18 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

MMS stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $60.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 5.94%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,600 shares of company stock worth $3,009,650. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. First Analysis raised Maximus from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Maximus from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

