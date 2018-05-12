Marathon Oil (MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. Marathon Oil posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.80 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,310,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $496,234,000 after purchasing an additional 162,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,596,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,516,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,971,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,962,000 after acquiring an additional 874,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.00. 9,325,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,644,702. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

