Litecred Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $25,593.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecred has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.32 or 0.04763600 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.01002240 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00071074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045542 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00109707 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00065139 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

