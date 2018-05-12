Liberty Global (LBTYA) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. 3,422,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $902,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

