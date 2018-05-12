LBRY Credits Reaches Market Cap of $37.76 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and $217,546.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00765917 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00151187 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019199 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on June 23rd, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 540,540,663 coins and its circulating supply is 165,640,660 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

